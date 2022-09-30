Marjorie Simmons Blanton, 88, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Lexington, KY. Born September 7, 1934, in Perry County, KY, she was the daughter of Hugh David and Elva Simmons. Margie was a graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute, Oneida, KY and St. Joseph Nursing School, Lexington, KY. She held several nursing positions prior to an over 30-year career in surgical nursing at Central Baptist Hospital. Margie also put her nursing skills to work for the Lafayette High School Band as a parent-nurse volunteer. Additionally, she was a longtime beloved member of the Lexington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Margie is survived by her son Steven (Cindy) Blanton, 3 grandchildren; Jason Sturgeon, Kenna (Steven) Lizer, Karri (Alex) Gomez, 4 great-grandchildren; David Sturgeon, Lynnlee Lizer, Griffin Lizer, and Vivienne Gomez, a sister, Grace (Edmond) Karam, and several very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Foxie Blanton, her daughter, Susan Blanton Sturgeon, 2 brothers; Hugh David Simmons Jr., and Harold Simmons, and 2 sisters; Lucille Mullins and Roberta Gilbreath. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm Monday, October 10, 2022, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Monday, October 10th at the funeral home. Burial will be at The Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry Street, Oneida, KY 40972 or online at www.oneidaschool.org or to the American Heart Association of Lexington, 354 Waller Ave, #110, Lexington, KY 40504 or online at www.heart.org/en/affiliates/kentucky/lexington
