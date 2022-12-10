Mark A. Buttry, of Berea, Kentucky, passed away December 7, 2022, at the age of 76, after a long illness. He was born in Clay County, KY, to the late William and Joyce (Maynard) Buttry. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and the Holiness Faith.
Mark enjoyed 50 years of marriage to Nettie Buttry who survives him, as well as their son Shane and wife Tanya. Mark enjoyed nothing more than proudly watching his son Shane coach for so many years, and his grandsons Turner and Tate Buttry excel in sports as well. He never missed an opportunity to support and enjoy his family. His other favorite pastime was golf. Mark was passionate about the game and the friendships that came with it. No closer friend on or off the golf course did he have than Ricky Clontz. Their adventures together made a lot of memories and stories to be told.
Mark is also survived by two brothers, Bill, and Kenneth Buttry and four sisters, Priscilla Hall, Margaret Botkin, Linda Murphy, and Doris Lunsford.
Friends and family will remember and celebrate Mark's life at Crestview Holy Sanctuary. Visitation 6-9, December 11, 2022, and funeral services Monday at 11 AM. Officiating will be Bro Richie Howard, Bro Mark Adams, and Bro Frank Napier.
Pallbearers will be Tate and Turner Buttry, Joey Centers, Steve Fritz, Mike Bowling, Roy Quinlan, and Honorary Pallbearer Ricky Clontz. Burial to follow in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.