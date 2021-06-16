Mark Grubb, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, June 13th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester.
Mark was born in Knox County, KY on March 2, 1958, a son of the late Leo and Marie Jackson Grubb.
He is survived by his wife, Abbie Stanley Grubb; and his children: Marcus (Jane) Grubb of Manchester, Michelle (Abe) Grubb of Manchester, Amanda (Johnny) Gross of Leslie County, Marsha (Wendell) Saylor of London, and Rose (Ben) Webb of London.
Mark is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and the following brothers and sisters: Lonnie Grubb, Jerry Grubb, Marlene Grubb, and Barbara Sue Smith, all of Brightshade.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother and sister, Junior Grubb and Mary Ann Grubb.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
