Mark Langdon Combs of Cincinnati died January 2, 2023 after a 2-year battle with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. He was born on December 1, 1973 in Hamilton, OH and was 49 years old. He is survived by his wife Melissa (née Harvey), his mother Diana and father David of Fairfield, OH, his grandmother Ruby Roberts of Manchester, KY; his brothers Nicholas of Reily, OH and Clinton (Theresa) of Loveland, OH; his niece and nephews, Goldie, Tate, and Iver; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mark worked over 20 years for CSX Railroad in the signal department. He was an active member of the Cincinnati Pinball Group and was the owner and operator of Mark’s Pinball, a repair and sales business that serviced pinball games throughout the tri-state area. Family and friends will remember Mark by his honorable character and fun-loving spirit. He made lifelong friends in all facets of his life, whether it was at work, through his pinball group, or people he met as he operated his business. Mark was loyal and fair to everyone he encountered, whether he knew them for years or had just met. Throughout his life, Mark put his family and friends first, prioritizing time together and planning annual trips to Lake Cumberland. His generosity was unmatched. Mark gave freely of his time and talents to help others. This was true even in death as he was an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glioblastoma Foundation ( https://glioblastomafoundation.org/) in Mark’s name. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 7 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Funeral at 11:00 am. Mark will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton.
