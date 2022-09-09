Mark Raleigh Reed. Lifetime partner of Dina Barnett. Loving father of Jennifer Reed, Lauren Kolb, Cody Jones and Tom (Shea) Wise "Cowboy". Beloved grandfather of Alizea, Eli, Abel, Reagan, Gracie, Harper, Ella, Kevin and Haylie. Beloved son of Lee Reed and the late Carolyn (Gilbert) Reed. Dear brother of Marla (Steve) Hoskins, Phillip (Nikki) King and Chris Hines. Mark is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mark loved his Harley, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He never knew a stranger, could build anything and he was a self-described laid back hillbilly. Visitation Friday, September 9, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Visitation will also be held on Sunday, September 11 from 12 Noon to 2 pm at Britton Funeral Home 27 Old Hwy 421 Manchester, Ky 40962. (1-606-598-2121). Memorials may be directed to Animal Adoption Foundation 2480 Millville Ross Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013.

