Marlene Metcalf, 65, of Lebanon, IN, passed away Sunday, October 9th, at the Witham Hospital in Lebanon, IN.
Marlene was born in Oneida, KY on June 16, 1957, a daughter of the late Jesse and Addie Hoskins Byrd.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Roger Metcalf of Lebanon, IN, and October 4th was their 48th wedding anniversary.
She is also survived by her brother, Mark Byrd and wife Tina of Booneville, KY; her sister, Carolyn Roberts of Jackson County; her sister-in-law, Shirley Byrd; her nieces and nephews: Charlene Wilder, Scotty Byrd, Shelby Byrd, Travis Byrd, John Thompson, Chris Thompson, and Nick Thompson; and host of great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Ray Byrd.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Becknell Cemetery in Sextons Creek, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 13th at Britton Funeral Home.
