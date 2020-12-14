Mr. Marshall Asher formerly of Manchester, Ky.,born December 16, 1946 departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Medical Center. He was 73 years old and was currently residing at London, Ky. Marshall was born at Hyden, KY., the son of the late, Hiram Asher & Ollie Asher. Marshall had been a life-long resident of Manchester, KY with the exception of living in London for the past 7 years. By occupation he was a retired coal miner. He was a devout member of the Holiness Church. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, being outdoors & spending time with his children and grand-children.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, loving and devoted wife, Rev. Verena Sizemore Asher & 2 sisters, Wilma Jean & Betty Irene Asher. He leaves the following relatives surviving; 1 beloved son, Anthony Asher, London, KY., 2 daughters, Jennifer Irene Mitchell (Lonnie), Manchester, KY. & Elizabeth Ann West (Jeffery), Manchester, KY., 4 brothers, Jim Asher, London, KY., Kenneth Asher (Jody), London, KY., Jeffery Asher, London, KY. & Marvin Asher (Vicky), Manchester, KY., 2 sisters, Louise Asher, East Bernstadt, KY. & Sandy Abner (Ronnie), Tyner, KY., 4 treasured grandchildren, Philip Joe Mitchell, Sonya Renee Asher, Faith Irene Mitchell & Marshall Wayne West & namesake nephew, Marshall David Barger. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
All services will be private due to the Governor's mandate.
