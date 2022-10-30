Marshall Eversole 76, of Manchester passed away Friday October 28th, 2022 at Landmark of Laurel Creek.
He was the son of William and Delora Eversole who proceeded him in death. He was also proceeded in death by these brothers and sisters: Leonard Eversole, Hughie Eversole, Ethel Smith, and Cora Hibbard.
Marshall is survived by these brothers and sisters: Jim Eversole of Jackson County, Clarence Eversole, Lawrence Eversole, Bessie Smith all of Otter Creek, Nannie Smallwood of Sand Hill, and Dolly Swafford of Martins Creek.
Marshall will be buried at the Eversole Family Cemetery on Otter Creek.
The funeral service for Marshall will be held 2 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Smith and George David Swafford Officiating. Visitation will be after 6 PM Saturday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
