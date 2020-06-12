The sophomore who killed two Marshall County High School classmates and injured 14 others in a 2018 school shooting received two life sentences Friday after entering a guilty plea in April.
Gabe Parker, now 18, was 15 when he brought his stepfather's Ruger MK II .22-caliber pistol to school and opened fire in a common area, killing 15-year-olds Preston Cope and Bailey Holt.
In additional to two life sentences, Parker was sentenced to decades more in prison on eight counts of first-degree assault and six counts of second-degree assault. He will be eligible for parole at the age of 35 — 20 years after he committed the violent act.
During the sentencing hearing Friday, Marshall County Circuit Judge James Jameson spoke through tears at one point, addressing the room and saying, "There's no real justice to be had here for any of you."
"We can't give you your children back," Jameson said in a video posted by KFVS-TV. "And I know all of this has represented a great amount of emotion for two years, and destruction and loss. ... There's nothing we can do to solve it. What we can do is make sure it doesn't happen again."
