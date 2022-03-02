Martha Bowling, 92, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, February 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Martha was born in Oneida, KY on January 1, 1930, a daughter of the late Otha and Owen Herd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Bowling.
Martha is survived by her son, James Bowling of Jackson County; her four daughters: Della Roberts and husband Larry of Manchester, Doris Sizemore of Big Creek, Iva Moore and husband Eugene of Cincinnati, OH, and Joyce Ferguson and husband Ben of Manchester; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Sester of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother, Alfred Herd of Indiana; and by 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Martha was preceded in death by her daughter, Pauline Sester; her son-in-law, Ricky Sizemore; and her brother and sisters: Walker Herd, Lucille Gilbert, Irene Spurlock, and Mary Baker.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts, Boo Smith, and Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Herd Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.