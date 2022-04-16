Martha Crockett, age 84, Stacy Branch Road, passed to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born July 9, 1937, to the union of Garrett and Ethel Smith Rice in Bell County, Kentucky.
On May 27, 1960, Martha married Billy Joe Crockett and was blessed with three children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Martha’s work career began at the age of 16 and ended at 82. Starting at Baker’s Restaurant in Knox County at 16 years old, then as a 17-year-old Martha continued working in factories in Ohio and Michigan. Martha and Bill moved their family to Manchester in the 70s where she began working at Caron Spinning Company for approximately 20 years. After retirement from Caron Spinning, she cared for her grandchildren until school age, and ended her last several years of work at Donna’s Accounting. She was a member of the White Hall Baptist Church but enjoyed attending services at several churches in her community.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Joe (Angela), Sherry (Urshell), and Bill (Jennifer), all of Manchester. In addition to her children, Martha leaves several grandchildren who will miss their Mamaw and her unconditional love: John ‘Boo’, Jenna, EJ, Egan, Khercie, Evan, Trevor, Ethan, Taylor, Gabriel, and Hayden.
Her latest family treasures were the great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Evie-Faye, Elliott, Story, Liam, Olivia, Violet, Kendric, Hannah, Elliot, and Sutton.
Evan & Kelly Hensley became her adopted grandchildren in the past few years and will also mourn her passing.
Martha leaves the following brother and sisters, PL Rice of Goshen, Ohio; Fannie Deaton of Warren, Michigan; and Elizabeth Smith of Gray, Kentucky. Martha considered her cousins, John Hubbard Jr. and Letha Stewart as her brother and sister, both of Manchester, Kentucky. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pleaz and Anna Lee Edwards Smith, her parents, a dear friend and colleague, Ruth Smith, and her beloved husband of 50 years, Billy Joe Crockett.
Her kindness, compassion, and consideration of others defined her life. She is and forever will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral visitation and service for Martha Crockett will be at Britton Funeral Home on Sunday, April 17th at 6:00 pm, with the funeral service Monday, April 18th at 2:00 pm.
Officiating the services are the following: Herman Mills, Joe Crockett, Denny McCowen, John “Boo” Smith, and Wade England. Interment will be in the Hubbard-Stacy Cemetery on Stacy Branch Road, Manchester, Kentucky.
On May 27, 1960, Martha married Billy Joe Crockett and was blessed with three children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Martha’s work career began at the age of 16 and ended at 82. Starting at Baker’s Restaurant in Knox County at 16 years old, then as a 17-year-old Martha continued working in factories in Ohio and Michigan. Martha and Bill moved their family to Manchester in the 70s where she began working at Caron Spinning Company for approximately 20 years. After retirement from Caron Spinning, she cared for her grandchildren until school age, and ended her last several years of work at Donna’s Accounting. She was a member of the White Hall Baptist Church but enjoyed attending services at several churches in her community.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Joe (Angela), Sherry (Urshell), and Bill (Jennifer), all of Manchester. In addition to her children, Martha leaves several grandchildren who will miss their Mamaw and her unconditional love: John ‘Boo’, Jenna, EJ, Egan, Khercie, Evan, Trevor, Ethan, Taylor, Gabriel, and Hayden.
Her latest family treasures were the great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Evie-Faye, Elliott, Story, Liam, Olivia, Violet, Kendric, Hannah, Elliot, and Sutton.
Evan & Kelly Hensley became her adopted grandchildren in the past few years and will also mourn her passing.
Martha leaves the following brother and sisters, PL Rice of Goshen, Ohio; Fannie Deaton of Warren, Michigan; and Elizabeth Smith of Gray, Kentucky. Martha considered her cousins, John Hubbard Jr. and Letha Stewart as her brother and sister, both of Manchester, Kentucky. She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pleaz and Anna Lee Edwards Smith, her parents, a dear friend and colleague, Ruth Smith, and her beloved husband of 50 years, Billy Joe Crockett.
Her kindness, compassion, and consideration of others defined her life. She is and forever will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Funeral visitation and service for Martha Crockett will be at Britton Funeral Home on Sunday, April 17th at 6:00 pm, with the funeral service Monday, April 18th at 2:00 pm.
Officiating the services are the following: Herman Mills, Joe Crockett, Denny McCowen, John “Boo” Smith, and Wade England. Interment will be in the Hubbard-Stacy Cemetery on Stacy Branch Road, Manchester, Kentucky.
To send flowers to the family of Martha Crockett, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.