Martha Feltner, age 85, of Radcliff, KY, formerly of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, May 24th, 2020 at her home.
Martha was born June 10th, 1934, a daughter of the late Charlie and Ella Jane (Napier) Osborne.
She is survived by her children: Rita Davidson of Manchester, William J. Feltner Sr. of Manchester, Sherman W. Feltner of Westmoreland, TN, and Judith Reinheimer of Radcliff, KY; and by 14 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Charlie and Ella Jane Osborne, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Osborne; her sisters: Rosie Osborne and Anna Lee Collins; her children: Roscoe H. Feltner, Reid Feltner, and Violet Feltner; and her grandsons: Christopher Feltner, Donnie Feltner, and Brandon Earls.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery at Big Creek, KY.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
