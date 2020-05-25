Martha Feltner

Martha Feltner

Martha Feltner, age 85, of Radcliff, KY, formerly of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, May 24th, 2020 at her home. 

Martha was born June 10th, 1934, a daughter of the late Charlie and Ella Jane (Napier) Osborne. 

She is survived by her children: Rita Davidson of Manchester, William J. Feltner Sr. of Manchester, Sherman W. Feltner of Westmoreland, TN, and Judith Reinheimer of Radcliff, KY; and by 14 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. 

In addition to her parents, Charlie and Ella Jane Osborne, Martha was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Osborne; her sisters: Rosie Osborne and Anna Lee Collins; her children: Roscoe H. Feltner, Reid Feltner, and Violet Feltner; and her grandsons: Christopher Feltner, Donnie Feltner, and Brandon Earls. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Bowling Cemetery at Big Creek, KY. 

Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Feltner, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 28
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you