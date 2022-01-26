Martha Marie (Mot) Feltner, age 63 departed this life on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1958. She attended the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church and the Burning Springs Church of God.
She leaves to mourn her passing Joseph Gibson, who she reared as her own son, several nieces and nephews, her sister; Mellie Sizemore and her brothers-in-law: Stanley Sizemore and Jim Hensley, as well as her sister-in-law: Donna Gibson.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step-dad: Malvery and Calvin Martin, her husband: Frank Feltner, her sisters: Betty Hensley and Dorothy Sizemore and her brother: Darrell Gibson.
Funeral services for Martha Marie (Mot) Feltner will be conducted on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bryant Harris and Rev. Tim Reid will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in the Bullskin Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.