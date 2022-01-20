Martha Nolan Wilson, 93, wife to Elzy Wilson, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Georgetown. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky on July 15, 1928 to the late John Sherman and Alabama Stewart Nolan. Martha was a member of First Baptist Church in Hazard, Kentucky, enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and camping. What she loved most of all in life was doing things with and for her family.
In addition to her husband, Elzy, she is lovingly remembered by her children: William Allen (Becky) Wilson of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Mollie (Troy) Blair of Lexington, Kentucky; 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Margaret Wilson of Wilmore, Kentucky. Martha was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Wayne Wilson, grandchildren, Eva Wilson, and Roger Wilson, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, January 24, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm. A graveside service will be 12 noon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Brown-Wilson Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, in Georgetown, would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Courtesy announcement for Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home.
