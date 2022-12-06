Making moonshine has landed a Clay County man on a popular television show—and it’s not COPS or America’s Most Wanted.
Charles “Bruiser” Martin, of Manchester, recently appeared on the Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners Master Distiller that aired on November 11th.
Martin competed against two others to brew his homegrown shine he called, “Tiger Shine.”
Martin, 35, is very well-known in Clay County as he was a popular athlete in his youth. He’s gained notoriety as a cage fighter in his past.
The participants were taken to a grocery store and given three minutes to buy their ingredients.
They have to make liquor with what they’ve got, nothing else.
At the end of the competition the three-panel judges voted for the best ‘shine. The winner has their recipe brewed by a major distiller in a limited supply.
The former coal miner learned the trait of moonshine from his grandmother and is a self described “liquor making fool.”
“Moonshining holds a long tradition in my family and my granny thought I was special and showed me how to do it,” he said.
Martin doesn’t make it for a profit, but for the “love of the sport.”
Martin and the three contestants had a time limit to use the products they purchased to brew moonshine.
Martin finished with a 9.8% of alcohol by volume after fermentation.
Once the fermentation is complete, the contestants had three minutes to pick what they needed to build a
still.
“I just had to get it and get out of there,” Martin said.
The contestants then had one hour to build a functioning still in front of the judges. After construction they had four hours to produce their liquor.
Bruiser’s liquor was the first to come out of the still, clear as a mountain stream.
“When the judges taste my liquor they’re tasting my heritage of eastern Kentucky Tiger Shine,” Bruiser said. “I used my Granny’s recipe.”
The judges said his was one of the best they’d tasted. The winner was based on the taste test by the judges.
“It was a good, smooth liquor,” the judges said.
The contest was then down to Bruiser and a woman from Minnesota.
The final step to name a master distiller was flavoring their liquor.
Bruiser kept his simple, he added watermelon juice to enhance his flavor, but he prefers to use black cherry and vanilla.
“I didn’t see any black cherry during our shopping spree so I settled on watermelon,” he said.
His brew favored pink lemonade in the jar.
The judges picked the Tiger Shine as the winner naming Martin Master Distiller.
“I’ve got half my life in making liquor,” he said. “It’s an honor to be named Master Distiller.”
You can view the show in its entirety on the Discovery Channel App, Moonshiners Master Distiller Season 4, Episode 1.
