Marty Wombles, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 11th, at his home.
Marty was born in Indianapolis, IN, on November 12th, 1968, a son of Willie and Betty Sibert Wombles.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Kennedy Wombles of London, KY; by his parents, Willie and Betty Sibert Wombles of Manchester, KY; his grandson, Jaxten Russell of London, KY; by his sisters, Meloney Finley and husband Bryan, Sue Fox, and Danielle Fox all of Manchester, KY; and by his niece, Bella Finley.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Todd Wombles and William Timothy Wombles.
Services for Marty will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wombles Cemetery on Paw Paw.
Visitation for Marty will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at Britton Funeral Home.
