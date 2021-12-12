Marty Wombles, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 11th, at his home.  

Marty was born in Indianapolis, IN, on November 12th, 1968, a son of Willie and Betty Sibert Wombles.  

Marty is survived by his daughter, Kennedy Wombles of London, KY; by his parents, Willie and Betty Sibert Wombles of Manchester, KY; his grandson, Jaxten Russell of London, KY; by his sisters, Meloney Finley and husband Bryan, Sue Fox, and Danielle Fox all of Manchester, KY; and by his niece, Bella Finley. 

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael Todd Wombles and William Timothy Wombles.  

Services for Marty will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wombles Cemetery on Paw Paw.  

Visitation for Marty will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 14th, at Britton Funeral Home.

 

To send flowers to the family of Marty Wombles, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
1:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 14
Service
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

