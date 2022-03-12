Marvin Combs, age 59, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at his home. 

Marvin is survived by his fiance' Sandra, his son Christopher smith, one brother James (Preach) Combs, and one sister Pam Smith (Roger). 

He is preceded in death by his parents Morton and Ruby Smith Combs. 

The funeral service for Marvin will be held at 3 PM Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Shirley Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Johns Branch Cemetery at Sandhill. Visitation will be from 1 PM Sunday until the funeral hour.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Sunday, March 13, 2022
2:00PM-4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Mar 13
Service
Sunday, March 13, 2022
4:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Mar 13
Interment
Sunday, March 13, 2022
4:00PM
Johns Branch Cemetery
Johns Branch Road
Manchester, KY 40962
