Marvin Lee Cole age 71 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday - December 20, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the husband of Odessa Hudson Cole, the brother of Elenor Bulter, Milton Cole and wife Carolene and Bruce Cole and wife Sue. He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Zelda Webb Cole and his sister Janice Manning and brothers Shakespeare Cole and Dale Cole.
Graveside services for Marvin Lee Cole will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - December 22, 2021 at the Hounchell Bend Cemetery with Rev. Jessie Henson and Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
