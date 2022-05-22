Mary E. Robinson, age 70 of Oneida departed this life on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Advent Health of Manchester. She was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1952 in Manchester, Kentucky to George T. Smith and Lucy (Parks) Cottrell. She was a legal secretary for many years.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Danny Robinson; her step-children: Jason Robinson and wife Krystle, Courtney Kiper and husband Eric; her daughter: Lorrie Bishop and husband Shane and 9 grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister and one brother: Carol Cottrell and husband Mark and William Smith and wife Bonnie and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George Smith and Lucy Cottrell.
A celebration of life for Mary E. Robinson will be conducted on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 PM at the Panco Community Church. Rev. Jerry Rice will be officiating.
