Mary E. Smith, age 90 departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on Thursday, December 19, 1929 in Manchester to William and Sarah Botkins Webb.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Lucille Smith and her husband Eddie, her son: Dennis Smith and his wife Cathy, her grandchildren: Thomas (Herman) Smith and his wife Melissa, Taketta Whitehead and her husband Travis, Brittany Flores Cortes and her husband Carlos and LaVonna Downey and the following great grandchildren: Nathaniel Smith and his fiancé Megan, Tytus Whitehead, Tucker Whitehead, Marcus Flores Cortes, Raelyn Flores Cortes, Emmalia Flores Cortes and Gabriella Flores Cortes.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Sarah Webb, her husband: Thomas Smith; her son: Darrell George Smith; her brothers: Charles Webb, Ben Webb and John A. Webb, her sisters: Clara Trosper and Alice Webb Hayes and her grandchild: Amber Smith.
Funeral Services for Mary E. Smith will be conducted on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Terry Reed and Travis Whitehead will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.