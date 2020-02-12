Mrs. Mary Eden, age 98 departed this life on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in London, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, June 20, 1921 in Manchester, Kentucky to Charlie and Cora Campbell Goforth. She was a homemaker and a member of the Manchester Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Charlotte Ruth Roberts and Kathy Fields and her husband Gary, her grandchildren: Chuck Roberts, Lisa Ann Ford and her husband Doug, Eric Fields and Matthew Blanton and her great grandchildren: Oliver Blanton and Everly Blanton. Also surviving are her brothers: Bill Goforth and his wife Patricia, Robert Goforth and Albert Lee Goforth and his wife Bonnie as well as a host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charlie and Cora Goforth, her husband: Henry Eden, her son-in-law: Frank Roberts, Sheila Blanton, her sisters: Georgia Woods and Minnie Grubb, her sisters-in-law: Carol Goforth and Clella Goforth, her brothers-in-law: Delbert Woods and Delbert Grubb and her nephew: Glenn Woods.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Eden will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 2 PM on Saturday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
