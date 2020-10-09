Mary Ellen Noble, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 7th, at the Beech Tree Nursing Home in Jellico, TN. 

Mary was born in Hyden, KY on September 30, 1959, a daughter of the late Polly (Riley) and J. Hugh Wagers. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arch William Noble. 

Mary is survived by her brother, Dennis Wagers and wife Doris of Manchester; and by her sister, America Jean Jackson and husband Mark of London. 

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Ray Wagers. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Noble Cemetery at Booneville, KY. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Noble, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Oct 12
Visitation
Monday, October 12, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 12
Service
Monday, October 12, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you