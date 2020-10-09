Mary Ellen Noble, 61, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 7th, at the Beech Tree Nursing Home in Jellico, TN.
Mary was born in Hyden, KY on September 30, 1959, a daughter of the late Polly (Riley) and J. Hugh Wagers.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arch William Noble.
Mary is survived by her brother, Dennis Wagers and wife Doris of Manchester; and by her sister, America Jean Jackson and husband Mark of London.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Ray Wagers.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Noble Cemetery at Booneville, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
