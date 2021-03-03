Mary Ethel Holland, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, March 1st, at The Landmark of Laurel Creek.
Mary was born in Manchester, KY, on June 7, 1939, a daughter of the late John and Frances Barger Abner.
She is survived by her husband Jimmy Darrell Holland, and her children: Edgar Barger of Jackson County and Wilma Deaton of Somerset, KY.
Mary is also survived by the following grandchildren: Sandra Deaton, James Deaton, and Heather Estep. As well as the following great-grandchildren: Joshua Deaton, Harley Deaton, Neveah Deaton, Evan Jasper, Kylee Glover, Serenety Glover, and Zain Glover.
Also, surviving are the following brothers and sister: Lee Abner of Oneida, KY, Astor Abner of Indiana, Edgar Abner of Indiana, and Sadie Young of London, KY.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn Barger; and the following brothers and sisters: Sam Abner, GW Abner, Ada Abner, and Margie Collins.
Services for Mary will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Charles Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, March 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
