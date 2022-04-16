Mary Florence Arnett, age 85, of London, Kentucky passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
She leaves behind six children, Bill Arnett & wife Dana of Somerset, KY, Kookie Evans & husband Johnny of London, KY, Joe Arnett of London, KY, Kandi Barnard & husband Rod of London, KY, Kay Hatton & husband Kenny of Decatur, AL, Bubby Arnett & wife Michelle of London, KY; one sibling, Shorty Langdon of Manchester, KY; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvine Arnett; her parents, Roy E. and Marie Marcum Langdon; four siblings, Harold Langdon, Henry Langdon, Whiz Stracener, Betty Sue Langdon; and by her daughter-in-law, Kim Cornette.
Florence owned her own business, Arnett’s Upholstery. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Manchester, Kentucky. She loved music, flowers and bright colors, and she could play the piano. Florence was very energetic, vivacious and full of joy.
Funeral services for Mary Florence Arnett will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at McDaniel Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 18, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
