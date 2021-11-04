Mary Hoskins, 79, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 3rd, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.
Mary was born in Oneida, KY on October 1, 1942, a daughter of the late Forester and Annie Barger Spurlock. She was a member of the Big Creek Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Price "P.C." Hoskins.
Mary is survived by her children: Randy Hoskins of Manchester, Sandra Kay Couch of Manchester, Sheila Gregory and husband Mike of London, and Sonya Gray and husband Terry of Manchester; her grandchildren: Cecily Hubbard, Price Randall "Bud" Hoskins (Taylor), Sam Hoskins (Aaron), Kellie Hensley (Evan), Rachel Baker, Luke Gregory, and Emma Gray; and her great-granddaughter, Georgia Belle Hoskins.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Lonnie Spurlock of Connersville, IN, Larry Spurlock of Connersville, IN, Evelyn Spurlock of Oneida, Judy Harris of Connersville, IN, Joyce Lainhart of Connersville, IN, Patricia Hensley of Alexandria, KY, and Paulene Bowling of Big Creek.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son Brice Hoskins, and the following brothers and sisters: Forster Spurlock, Jr., Gerald Spurlock, John Spurlock, Irene Davidson, and Sophie Hensley.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tom Hyden officiating. Burial will follow at the Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, November 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
