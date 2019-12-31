Mary J. Campbell, age 93 of Fairfield Twp. Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born in Manchester, KY, the daughter of the late Foster and Laura (Martin) Jones. She was married to Pearl Campbell in 1945. They remained happily married for nearly 70 years until his death in 2006. As a young girl, Mary accepted Christ, and continued to serve Him and show His love throughout her life. Mary was a dedicated member of Island Creek Baptist Church in Manchester, KY and served in many capacities. After moving to Ohio, she became a faithful member of East River Road Baptist Church where she built many loving relationships. Known as “Granny” or “Mama” to all who knew her, she was happiest when she was able to share her time with others. Mary is survived by her daughters Linda (Boyd) McNabb and Peggy (Dawson) Smith, grandchildren Kim (Roie) Prather, Laura Smith, Kendal (Chasity) Smith, great-grandchildren Kiel, Meghan, Blayke, Maycee, Kendalane, and Kaleb, a very special daughter-in-love Vonda Miracle, and sisters-in-law Joyce Morgan, Maxine Barger, and Betty Campbell. The family would like to extend a special thanks to care providers Lena & Harley from Helping Hands, and her special therapist, Darlene. Visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 4:30 PM, with Pastor Wendell Carmack and Pastor David Haarmeyer, officiating. A graveside committal service for Mrs. Campbell will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday December 30, 2019 in Manchester Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association in memory of the late Doug Berkemeier; The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
