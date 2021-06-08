Mrs. Mary Jane Stewart, age 56 departed this life on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital. She was born on Wednesday, February 17, 1965 in Oneida, KY to Ernest and Thursa Smith Cotton. She was a homemaker and of the holiness faith.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Danny Stewart; her mother: Thursa Cotton; her sister and brother: Beverly Smith and Jerry Lee Cotton and several nieces and nephews; and her special friend: Selena Shepherd.
She is preceded in death by her father: Ernest Cotton; her maternal grandparents: Elihu and Alta Mae Smith and her paternal grandparents: Beverly H. and Mary Jane Cotton.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Jane Stewart will be conducted on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dudley Lynch will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the New Cotton Cemetery in the Cotton Bend Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P. M. to 9:00 P. M. on Wednesday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.