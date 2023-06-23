Mrs. Mary Joy Estep Branstutter, age 65 of Manchester was born on January 26, 1958 in Red Bird, KY to the late William T Estep and Anette Rhodes Estep and departed this life on June 20, 2023 in the Laurel Creek nursing and rehabilitation center. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working, keeping the family I n line, Painting, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband Archie Branstutter 1 brother James Estep and 1 Sister Brenda Gray preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her loving son William Branstutter and wife Linda of London, 2 Sisters Elaine Mills and husband Tommy and Robin Estep and husband Sherman.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Branstutter will be conducted in the Heritage Baptist Church on Friday June 23rd 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Claude Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Estep Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Heritage Baptist Church Friday from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour at 2:00.
To the loving family of Mary Branstutter, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
