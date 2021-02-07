Mary Katherine Kemp Merideth, age 75 departed this life on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the AdventHealth in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1945 in New Albany, Indiana to Alive and Idella Sims Kemp.
She joined in Union to James Merideth on April 8, 1964 who preceded her in death.
Mary worked as a waitress for 30 years, was part of the VFW and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters Kimberly Grady (Monte) Of Auburn, Kentucky
and Stacy Payne (Terry) of London, Kentucky. Also surviving are six grandkids: Ashley Abbett (Josh) of Tucson, Arizona , Phillip Short (MaryKate) of Naperville, Illinois, Kayla Walker (Billy Aaron) of Manchester, Kentucky, Mitchell Short (Holly) of Galesburg, Illinois, Jennifer Payne (Sebastian) of London, Kentucky and Courtney (Nick) Merideth of Sonneman, Illinois, 11 great grandchildren Kashus, Hailie, Maddalynn, Wyatt, Kennedy, Brooklyn, Hannah, Hudson, Jaylah, Hope, and Jackson and a host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Alvie and Idella Kemp, her beloved son: Roger Edward Meredith and one great grandson Wesley Keaton Walker as well as seven siblings.
Funeral Services for Mary Merideth will be conducted on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Davidson and Rev. Joe Crockett will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
She will be laid to rest in Strawn, Illinois.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
