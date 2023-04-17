Mary Katherine Mitchell of Livingston, Kentucky was born January 27, 1933 in Manchester, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Richmond Cress and Celia Westerfield Cress. She was united in marriage to Robert Mitchell who preceded her in death. She is survived by her seven children, Darryl Mitchell of Newport, Kentucky, Judy Boswell of Amelia, Ohio, Peggy Snyder of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, Steve Mitchell (Jackie) of Lexington, Kentucky, John Mitchell (Kimberlie) of Gainesville, Florida, Susan Mitchell of Livingston, Kentucky, and Jennifer Mitchell (Virginia) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; two siblings, Marie Cress of Seattle, Washington, Lundy Cress of Russell Springs, Kentucky; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends who love her and will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her four siblings, Kenneth Cress, Laverne Cress, Viola Hollon, and June Brenes; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Mitchell, Frank Boswell, and Reuben Mitchell. Mary Katherine, or Katherine as her friends and family knew her, had been a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse, an IRS employee, a Kentucky State government employee at the Food Stamp office and a caregiver to many. She was a member of the Church of Christ in East Bernstadt.
Mary Katherine Mitchell passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 after having celebrated her 90th birthday in January. She loved reading, being with her family, quilting, travel, and playing along with the Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy!
The family of Mary Katherine Mitchell will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Saturday April 22, 2023 beginning at 12 noon until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. Mary Katherine Mitchell's funeral services will be conducted in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Bowling and Steve Neeley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ben Hacker Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky.
Pallbearers: Cody Mitchell, Michael McDaniel, Aaron Fleming, Darryl Mitchell, Steve Mitchell, and John Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers are Roxanne Boswell, Dan Broman, and Ayden McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her name to the two facilities who took care of her in the last weeks of her life. They are:
Compassionate Care Center Hospice
350 Isaacs Lane
Richmond, KY 40475
https://hospicecareplus.org/about-us/support-us/
-- OR –
Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center
131 Meadowlark Drive
Richmond, KY 40475
