Mary Katheryn Hibbard, age 86, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
She leaves behind two children, Tommy Lee Hibbard & wife Jackie of Manchester, KY, Charlotte Ann Hobbs & husband Finley of London, KY; two daughters-in-law, Susan Hibbard, Misty Hibbard; eight siblings, Elsie Reid & husband Rollie, Betty Morgan & husband Charles, Gladys Adams, Trula Ooten, Johnny Adams & wife Alice, Paul Adams & fiancé Debbie Stewart, Louise Wilson & husband Ralph, Donnie Adams; her sister-in-law, Debbie Adams; five grandchildren, Jonathan Hibbard, Megan LeeAnn Bowling & husband Tanner, Casey Renee Hibbard, Andrew Hibbard, Brian Hobbs; one great granddaughter; two special friends, Lela Hughes & Barbara Colter, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Hibbard Jr; her parents, John and Florence Bruner Adams; two children, David Glenn Hibbard, Walter Hibbard; one grandson, Brice Hobbs; three brothers, Keith Adams, Ronnie Adams, Lee Roy Adams; one sister, Emma Jean Adams; two sisters-in-law, Teresa Adams, Fran Adams; one brother-in-law, Johnny Ooten.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Run Baptist Church in Manchester, Kentucky. She was a very devout Christian. She loved gospel music and enjoyed singing. Mary had a passion for flowers, and always took the time to enjoy their beauty. She was tenderhearted and loved people. One of Mary’s favorite things in life was getting together with family.
Funeral services for Mary Katheryn Hibbard will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Pastor Tess Lipps, Joe White and Barbara Colter officiating. Burial will follow at Reid Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
