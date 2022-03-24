Mary Lou Smith, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, March 19th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Mary was born in Manchester, KY on November 25, 1968, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Arnett Harris.
She is survived by her husband, Rickie Smith of Manchester; and her children: Bryan Adams of Manchester, Mark Adams of Manchester, Bobby Jo Adams of London, Matthew Adams of London, Rickie Smith, Jr. of Manchester, Daniel Smith of Red Bird, Jessica Jarboe of Indiana, Haley Adams of Indiana, Victoria Summer Smith of Manchester, Samantha Hardin of Nicholasville, and Jazmene Frieman.
Mary Lou is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Charles Wayne Harris, Tommy Harris, Billy Harris, Eva Sizemore, and Shirley Neace, all of Manchester; by the following grandchildren: Robbie Jarboe, Heather Jarboe, Carter Jarboe, Gabriel Adams, Zackariah Adams, Jeremiah Adams, Israel Adams, Ethan Adams, Angel Adams, Charles Adams, Paige Adams, Kylen Gilliam, Karson Gilliam, and Annalee Gilliam; and by three nephews: Keith Sizemore, James Sizemore, and Jeffrey Sizemore.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Smith; an unborn child; and her brothers: Curtis and Stanley Harris.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, March 25th at the Paces Creek Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
