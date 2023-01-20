Mary Louise Cassidy, 76, of Manchester passed away on January 10, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
She was born on November 10, 1946.
Mary was a 1964 graduate of the Fleming County High School and received a master's degree from Morehead State University.
After teaching briefly in Maysville, Mary went on to fulfill a lengthy teaching career within the Manchester School System from where she retired.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Manchester Community Center, 400 Pike Street Manchester, Ohio 45144, from 11 a.m. –1 p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory assisted.
Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhome.net.
