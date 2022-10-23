Mary Louise Hubbard Gray was born February 4, 1941 in Clay County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Robert Hollis Hubbard and Lillie Margaret Proffitt Hubbard. She was united in marriage to James Edward Gray who preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Connie Cope (Myles) of London, Kentucky, Sherry Brown (Leslie), Johnny Gray (Katrina), and Rebecca Bishop all of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; four siblings, Juanita Harmon of Dayton, Ohio, Marilyn Bittner of Mount Washington, Kentucky, Charles Hubbard of Berea, Kentucky, and Larry Hubbard of London, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Gray.
She was a member of Philpot Chapel Church.
Mary Louise Hubbard Gray departed this life Thursday, October 20, 2022 being 81 years, 8 months, and 16 days of age.
Funeral services for Mary Louise Hubbard Gray will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with James Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Salem Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family of Mary Louise Hubbard Gray will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home Sunday beginning at 12 noon, until the funeral hour of 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.