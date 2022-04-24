Mary Louise Roberts, age 77, of London, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, April ,23 2022 at Jackson Manor Nursing Home. She was the mother of Kenneth Roberts and wife Mary Ann of London, Kentucky, Patricia Cornett and husband Rodney of Annville, Kentucky, Doyle Roberts and wife Tram of Middletown, Ohio and Dennis Roberts of Kingsport, Tennessee; the sister of Alene Couch of Manchester, Kentucky, Evelyn Cobb of London, Kentucky, Belinda Johnson of Hyden, Kentucky, Paul Maggard, Jim Maggard, Edna Maggard, “Little Joe” Maggard all of Columbia, Kentucky, and Marie Maggard of Lexington, Kentucky. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Rowena (Johnson) Couch; by her siblings, Sharon Ann Couch, Gerald Couch, Shelby J. Farmer, and John Lee Taylor.
Funeral services for Mary Louise Roberts will be conducted Tuesday, April, 26 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Justin Clontz Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family of Mary Louise Roberts will receive friends at London Funeral Home on Tuesday, April, 26 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. London Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
