Mary Lovins, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, December 3rd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Mary was born in Hyden, KY on December 9, 1950, a daughter of the late John D. and Lilly Collins Hoskins.
Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years, Farris Lovins of Manchester; and her children: Michael Lovins, Douglas (Jackie) Lovins, Stanley (Darlene) Lovins, all of Sextons Creek, and Penny Bishop, of Manchester.
She is also survived by three sisters: Leonia Combs, Nancy Sands, Gerldine Combs, all of Manchester; her grandchildren: Christina Day, Joseph Lovins, Kimberly Callahan, Travis Gregory, Coty Lovins, Darin Lovins, Amy Lovins, Aaron Lovins, Brian Lovins, Shawn Lovins, Kevin Lovins, Stephanie Lovins, Joshua Lovins, Bonnie Davidson, Johnna Bishop, and Christopher Bishop; and great-grandchildren: Hailey Caudill, Madison Hoskins, Lucas Day, Kirsten Estep, Gabriel Lovins, Lincon Lovins, Levi Lovins, Hayden Wilders, Rilee Callahan, Lily Lovins, Ronnie Messer, Jace Messer, Adriana Lovins, Aubrie Lovins, Kevin Davidson, Faith Davidson, Johnny Davidson, and Johnny Bishop.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Stephen Lovins and Heather Lovins; and the following brothers and sisters: Cleo Smallwood, Alene Gilbert, J C Hoskins, Farris Hoskins, and Oakley Hoskins
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 9th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lovins Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.