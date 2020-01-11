Mary Magdalene Hacker, 95, passed away Wednesday, January 8th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Mary was born in Clay County, KY on September 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Pole) and Bill Baker.
She is survived by a special niece, Barbara Barrett, as well as a host of other nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Hacker; her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Baker; and the following brothers and sisters: James "Jim" Baker, Earl Baker, Coria May, Virgie Baker, Martha Hampton and Mildred Davidson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Brown Mission Cemetery on Laurel Creek.
Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
