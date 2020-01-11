Mary Magdalene Hacker

Mary Magdalene Hacker

Mary Magdalene Hacker, 95, passed away Wednesday, January 8th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. 

Mary was born in Clay County, KY on September 1, 1924, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Pole) and Bill Baker. 

She is survived by a special niece, Barbara Barrett, as well as a host of other nieces and nephews. 

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Hacker; her parents, Bill and Elizabeth Baker; and the following brothers and sisters: James "Jim" Baker, Earl Baker, Coria May, Virgie Baker, Martha Hampton and Mildred Davidson. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Brown Mission Cemetery on Laurel Creek. 

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you