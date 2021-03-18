Mary Marie Keen Swafford was born on Saturday, January 23, 1943. She went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the union of McKinley and Lida Abner Keen.
She was a homemaker and a life long resident of Clay County. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved flower gardening and sewing. She was a member of the Otter Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Herman Swafford, her daughter-in-law: Sherry Swafford, one great grandchild, her brother: McKinley Keen, Jr., her sister: Betty Swafford and her sister: Janice Grubb.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Kenneth Swafford and his wife Carrie and Ruby Smith and her husband Golden, 7 grandchildren: Bryan Smith (Crystal), Diana Smallwood (Jonathan), Jessica Jackson (Drew), Kayla Smith, Kimberly Mathis (Darren) and Makayla Swafford, 7 great grandchildren: Andrea, Bryan William, Madalyn, Bobby Smith, Jon Holden, Maddox Smallwood and Mylah Smallwood as well as her brother: Charles Keen and a host of nieces, nephews and family to mourn her passing.
Services for Mary Marie Keen Swafford will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Golden Smith and George Swafford will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Goose Rock Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
