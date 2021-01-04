On Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, Mary Murphy, age 75 of Manchester, KY, passed away at The Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home, after a long battle with dementia. Mary was born on Wednesday, November 21, 1945, in Red Bird Kentucky to Charlie and Mae (Mills) Murphy. She was a member of the New Covenant Baptist Church in Oneida before her diagnosis and loved traveling with the church to sing.
Mary leaves to mourn her passing by her extended family: Tabitha M Smith and wife Courtney, Laura M Garrison, Joe B Smith lll, Chandler M Cawood, and Teresa A Cawood. By her siblings: Hazel Slusher, Oma Smallwood, Frances Wagers, Lillie Hubbard, Charlie Murphy Jr. and wife Carolyn, and Charlene Murphy. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Mae (Mills) Murphy. Her siblings, Jimmy Murphy and Ninnie Jones.
Services for Mary will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 5th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Charlie Murphy Jr. and Bill Wagers officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandlin Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 5th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation.
