Mary Osborne, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 8th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Mary was born in Manchester, KY, on April 22nd, 1933, a daughter of the late Willis and Martha Hibbard Collins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Osborne.
Mary is survived by the following children: Robert Michael Darnold, of Big Creek, Rocky Osborne and wife Sheila, Ashley “Kip” Osborne and wife Bessie, and Michelle Good and husband Paul, all of Oneida.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Darnold, Brent Darnold, Haley Darnold, Kendell Osborne, Patrick Ryan Good, Christopher Bryan Good, Audrey Isabella Good, Troy Parker Good, and Shane Nathaniel Osborne. As well as two great-grandchildren, Holly Darnold and Colton Wayne Osborne.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua Daniel Good and Jacob Nathaniel Good. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Bill Collins, Jessie Collins, John Collins, Eller Bowling, Susan Reynolds, Alphie Davidson, Georgia Roberts.
Services for Mary will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 12th, at Irvin Hill Holiness Church, with Jerry Holland and Shelby Deaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Osborne Family Cemetery on Laurel Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 11th, at Irvin Hill Holiness Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
