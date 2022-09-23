Hartselle Funeral services for Mary Patricia "Pat" Houston, 90, of Hartselle will be Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3 PM at Hartselle First United Methodist Church with Reverend Bobby Ray Halbrooks, Reverend Doug Wells, and Reverend Mike Pope officiating with burial in Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 1-3 PM.
Mary Patricia "Pat" Houston died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence. The oldest of seven children, she was born September 12, 1932 in Manchester, Kentucky to David Hyde and Lucy Mayfield Hyde. As a devoted Christian, she served Hartselle First United Methodist Church in many roles, such as youth leader, a member of the administrative board, and as President of the United Methodist Women.
Pat graduated as valedictorian from Clay County High School in Manchester, Kentucky. She graduated from Louisville General School of Nursing as a registered nurse and in 1981 she earned her Bachelor's Degree in education from Athens State College (Athens State University). She began her nursing career in Florence, Alabama at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in 1954. Pat and her husband, Harry, moved to Hartselle in 1958 where she worked at Pineview Hospital and, later, at Decatur General Hospital. While working as a registered nurse, she went back to school to earn her degree in education, majoring in biology and special education. After approximately 27 years in the nursing profession, she began her second career as an educator in the Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems. She retired from R.A. Hubbard High School in 2012. Pat was always willing to lovingly serve her family as a wife, mother, and grandmother and to serve others as a servant of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Harry, a brother, Dave Hyde, and a sister, Kathryn Hyde Jackson.
Her survivors are a daughter, Michelle Cleveland (Craig) of Hartselle; two brothers, Bruce Hyde (Doris) and Ronnie Hyde (June) of Brownstown, Indiana; two sisters, Marie Hyde Stephenson (Sidney) of Hartselle and Ruby Jean Hyde Porter (Albert) of Crawfordsville, Florida; two grandsons, Eric Cleveland (Jamie) of Hartselle, and Houston Cleveland of Houston, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Anya and Alora Cleveland of Hartselle; arid numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Eric Cleveland, Houston Cleveland, Glenn Thompson, Eric Summerford, Sidney Stephenson, James Stephenson, and Scott Stephenson.
A special thank you goes to Enhabit Hospice, especially to Michelle King, for the wonderful care given; to Joyce Williams, Cedderricka White, and the team of caregivers for their loving care they gave that made it possible for in-home care.
The family requests memorials be made to the Good Samaritan Fund and The Hope House at Hartselle First United Methodist Church or to the Hartselle Tabernacle Association.
Peck Funeral Home
1600 Hwy 31 SW
P.O. Box 427
Hartselle, AL 35640
256.773.2541
256.773.2543 (Fax)
