Mrs. Mary Smith Collins, age 77 of Manchester, was born in Clay County, KY on February 4, 1945 to the late Sean Henson and Lucy Smith and departed this life on March 15, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Sand Hill Church of God and enjoyed being outdoors, caring for dogs and cats, going on walks, gardening, and time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband: Scott Collins; 3 brothers: Jim Henson, Jack Henson, and Lee Henson; and a sister: Bessie Henson preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving son: Ray Collins and wife Kayla of Gooserock; a sister: Daisy Smith Wagers of Manchester; special nieces: Lucy Smith Bowling of Hector, and Darlene Smith of Manchester; a grandchild: Kaiden Collins; special friends: Denver Napier, Ricky Napier, and John Russell Holland; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
A Graveside Service for Mrs. Mary Collins was conducted in the Mud Lick Cemetery on Saturday, April 2, 2022 with Paul Mitchell officiating and family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
