Mary Sue (Saylor) Benge, age 66, of London, Kentucky departed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
She leaves behind two sons, Rev. Johnny Ray Benge & wife Samantha, and Joseph Lee Benge, all of London, KY; five siblings, Daniel Brumley of Indiana, Robert Saylor of Manchester, KY, Ada Camur of London, KY, Clarence Saylor Jr. of Manchester, KY, Elizabeth Bales, London, KY; one gracious grandson, Caleb James Benge, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Rev. Johnny A. Benge; her parents, Clarence Saylor and Vivian Hurley Saylor; three brothers: Josh Saylor, David Saylor, and Elbert Saylor; and her grandson, Logan Joseph Benge.
In addition to her love for God and ministry, she served as co-Pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of God. She also worked as a cook at the Clay County Detention Center for many years.
Funeral services for Mary Sue (Saylor) Benge will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
