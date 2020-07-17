Mary Wilma Hacker, 82, of Bear Branch, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, at the Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden, KY.
Mary was born in Leslie County, KY on March 18, 1938, a daughter of the late Lizzie (Roberts) and Ray Crawford. She was a member of the Horse Creek Holiness Church.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.D. Hacker.
She is survived by her two daughters: Virginia Sis Hoskins and husband Wade, and Debra Ann Fisher and husband Todd; and her two sons: Gary Hacker and wife Diana, and James Ray Hacker and wife Deborah.
Mary is also survived by her sister, Edna Jackson and husband Joe; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Fultz and husband Buck, Jonathan Hacker, Christopher Hacker, Elisha Hacker, Kayla Hoskins, Bobby Hoskins and wife Lauren, Jacob Fisher and wife Mary Beth, and Abigail Fisher; her great grandchildren: Kylie Marie, Heavenly, Lindsey, Megan, Kyley Grace, Dalania, Kendra, Maci, Matthew, Jayden, J.D, Stella-Jhade, Ava, Madi Kate, and Cameron.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her great grandson, Jaython Hacker; and the following brothers and sister: Tom Crawford, Garrett Crawford, Sim Crawford, James Edward Crawford, Christopher Gus Crawford, and Maye Buttree.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Jacob Fisher, Buck Fultz, Terry Reed, Wade England, and Jonathan Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 18th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
