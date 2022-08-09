Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive.
The arrest occurred when units received a complaint of a male subject driving a lawnmower down the wrong side of the road with a mask on Highway 472. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley noted making contact with the subject who was on the wrong side of the road and using only a headlamp for light. Deputy Brumley activated his emergency lights at which time the subject continued approximately a fair distance at which time then attempted to take the lawnmower off road to get away.
Units on scene were able to apprehend the subject after a brief struggle and the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith.
**If you live in the North Highway 421 or Highway 472 area and have a lawnmower stolen please contact the Clay County Sheriff Office.**
Donny Byrd, 33 was charged with:
• Careless Driving
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree
• Resisting Arrest
• Contempt of Court
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.