Governor Andy Beshear announced he has signed an executive order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday to mandate Kentuckians wear a facial covering or mask in public in certain situations. He says the mandate will start by running for 30 days.
“If we do this, and if we really do it, not just when we think other people are watching, I believe that we can keep restaurants open at 50 percent, I believe we can keep retail open at 50 percent,” Beshear said. “I believe that we can keep the things that we have opened up open, and if we do it, I think we’ve got a shot at sports, that other states are worried about right now. But it’s on us. It’s on us.”
