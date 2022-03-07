It didn’t take long for the members of the Clay County Board of Education to discuss the removal of the mask mandate Monday night during their regular scheduled meeting.
A brief discussion was followed by a quick unanimous vote to make masks optional effective immediately. Students and staff were informed Monday night via the schools Facebook page with the following announcement: “As of March 8th, 2022, the mask mandate that was previously in effect for Clay County Public schools has ended. From this point on, the wearing of masks will be optional for students and staff. Those students and staff who have health-related issues are still encouraged to wear masks as needed. School officials will continue to monitor COVID numbers in the community and will act accordingly based upon guidance issued by the local health department and the CDC.”
