During his reign, he has traveled over millions of miles while never leaving the ground.
He has went through cars like a demolition derby does, but has never had a wreck.
His latest partner, and his best friend, is his present day 1965 Ford Fairlane with a rebuilt engine and over 800,000 miles on the body.
Some may say Matt Root is the last of a dying breed, but to watch him work, one would tend to think his profession will never become extinct.
Nowadays, when business is very bad for most small town taxi drivers, things are hopping along like there is no end for Matt Root’s Taxi Service.
Long ago, when over 21 taxi’s strolled the city streets of Manchester, that number has now dwindled down to only Matt’s.
Gone but not forgotten, especially in Matt’s memory, are the Harlin Johnson’s and the Daniel Parker’s, two men, whom like him, pioneered their living from the taxi business.
His reputation is so good, a local Lexington television station appeared in town not too long ago to do a story on him.
If anyone is deserving of the publicity, this Clay County man is it. A quiet person, until you get to know him, no one knows the backroads, sideroads and county like Matt Root does.
“There’s not many places I have not been in this county,” says the 61-year-old family man. “In fact, I don’t think there are any,” he adds with a gleam of pride shining through from under his cap.
Gaining a reputation for dependability, as well as honesty, if Matt tells you he will be somewhere to get you, you can believe him, says his friends.
Many times in years past, the taxi driver would brave snowstorms to pick up his caller, going as far as Lexington and Cincinnati to make good on his word.
“I use to get calls from folks in Lexington asking me to come and pick them up and when I’d get there, they would be gone or maybe already caught another ride,” says the taxi driver who could resemble ‘honest Abe’ himself.
Like the famous President, who would brave storms and darkness to return only pennies that didn’t belong to him, Matt seems in the same mold with his words to arrive.
If the taxi driver tells someone he will arrive at a certain place to pick them up, no matter the distance, he will be there.
Now, after many miles and many cars, Matt has almost narrowed his driving to Clay and surrounding counties.
“When I was younger, I would just about go anywhere and pick someone up who called me,” he said. “After a while, I couldn’t do it anymore because people calling from far away places like Lexington would not be there when I arrived so I had to quit.”
Knowing no boundary lines, the Matt Root Taxi has been as far south as Raleigh, North Carolina.
“I’ll make trips to Barbourville, London and Corbin and every now and then to somewhere farther, but not near as much as I used to go,” says Matt.
During his tenure, Matt has seen many places and been through lots of situations where instead of making money, he has lost tremendously.
“I once took this guy out of state and when we arrived to where he was wanting to go, he jumped out of the car and ran off before paying me,” Matt said.
To this day, the taxi driver knows the person and where he lives, but yet, declines to ask for his money or to make public the man’s name.
“He knows what he did and he is the one that has to live with it, not me,” Root explained.
While there may be times when even Matt runs into some of the things that unlawfully goes on in this world, the cab driver has nothing but happiness to look back on once his driving days are over.
“I’ll never forget the trips I took to Nashville taking folks to the Grand Ole Opry,” says Matt. “That’s one place I didn’t mind going, no matter if the riders paid me or not.”
Even though he says age is about to catch up with him, sometimes his job of just fulfilling requests in Manchester doesn’t let him turn his motor off.
He has become so much of a trademark for the city of Manchester, that he has been given his own parking space in downtown.
“The city council lets me park on the corner at the bottom of the Courthouse Hill (beside Family Drug) for $104 a year,” says the taxi driver.
The space is marked with a no parking sign, but to many, it is the office of the Matt Root Taxi Service.
“Sometimes folks will pull in there and leave their car setting, and it puts me in a bad position, but most folks know by now, I think, that the spot is reserved for me.”
With gas prices and other expenses soaring into the sky nowadays, Matt keeps his prices simple, like a dollar for moving.
“I charge a dollar for moving, because nowadays you cannot start your car for less than that,” he says.
Trips to Goose Rock and places equal to in distance cost the rider a flat $3, while $15 will take you to London and back.
Customers have come to trust Matt’s honesty so much, he doesn’t even have a mileage fare in his cab.
“Most of the customers know me and I know most of them, so it’s sort of like taking a friend or neighbor on a trip,” he says.
Matt will be 62 on March 25 and he and his wife, Jelma, a cook at Horse Creek School, have never been happier he says.
The proud father has one son, Larry Root, the owner of the Old Front Porch. Matt is one who has blended his business and family life into one big happy ride, one he hopes will never end.
