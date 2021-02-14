Matt Henson, Jr., 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, February 12th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Matt was born in Manchester, KY on August 3, 1967, a son of the late Henry Matt and Mary Bowling Henson. 

He is survived by his children: Amanda Henson, Shasta Henson, Hiram Henson, and Robert Brumley, all of Manchester.

Matt is also survived by four sisters: Ellen Henson of London, Rena Lovins, Mary Lovins, and Zelda Sizemore, all of Manchester; four brothers: Ronnie Henson, A. L. Henson, Charles Henson, and Hiram Henson, all of Manchester; and by 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by his son, Edward Brumley, his daughter, Maketta Henson, and his brother, Willie Henson. 

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery on Hector. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 16th at Britton Funeral Home.

 
