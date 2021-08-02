Matthew Allen Welsh, age 36, of London, passed away Friday, July 30th.
Matthew is survived by his children Joshua Marcum, Devin Welsh, Jasmine Welsh, and Heaven Welsh all of Manchester, his parents Kevin Welsh and Jennifer Washburn, and stepfather Floyd Washburn.
He is also survived by one brother Joshua Welsh of Indiana and the following sisters: Tasha Parsons of Indiana, Chasity Smith of London, KY, Charity Welsh of Manchester, Ashley Brock of Manchester, and Chelsey Welsh of Corbin, KY.
The funeral service for Matthew will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery at Hector. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
